'Projectile' hits Hosp Elementary School in Frisco

No one was hurt on Thursday after a "projectile" hit an elementary school building in Frisco.

What we know:

Frisco police confirmed "a projectile came into the building from the exterior" at Hosp Elementary School before 10 a.m.

No one was hurt and all students are safe, police and school officials assured.

Frisco ISD said the school was initially placed in a "secure" mode. That means no one was allowed in or out of the building as a precaution.

Parents were later asked to pick up their children as soon as possible so that police could continue investigating the source of the "projectile."

The district sent a letter to parents with dismissal details.

What we don't know:

Neither the police nor the district would elaborate on what kind of "projectile" entered the building.

They are still trying to determine where it came from.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident and the source of the projectile are currently being looked into, and numerous department resources have been tasked to the investigation," said Officer G. Cottingham with the Frisco Police Department.