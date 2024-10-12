Two homes in Frisco neighborhood catch fire in less than 24 hours

The Frisco Fire Department is investigating fires at two homes in the city's Starwood neighborhood.

The fires happened less than 24 hours apart, but investigators do not believe they are related.

The first fire happened at a home on Lago Vista Lane around 6 p.m. on Friday.

The fire started inside, but the damage is so extensive a cause has not been determined.

A dog was killed in the fire.

The home is no longer livable.

The second fire happened just streets away on Chamberlyne Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Frisco Fire says it appeared to start on the roof of the house, but the cause is unknown.

The family has been displaced.

One firefighter was injured battling the flames and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Source Information in this article comes from the Frisco Fire Department.






