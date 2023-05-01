Frisco Fair canceled due to public safety concerns

The city of Frisco has decided to pull the special event permit for the Frisco Fair effective immediately due to public safety concerns.

The Fair, which was scheduled to run until May 14, has been canceled effective immediately after 911 was called multiple times on Saturday night.

The city says 911 dispatchers received multiple calls regarding disruptive behavior arguments, fights and gunshots.

Frisco police later posted on Facebook that social media posts inaccurately reported the incidents at the fair and said that no arrests were made and that there were not any known gunshot victims.

On Monday, the city said that 26 police officers spent 2 hours resolving the complaints.

The city also noted that emergency gates either did not exist or were padlocked shut.

Frisco determined that based on the events on April 29 that the Fair, "would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the organizer, other users of the venue, City employees or the public."

The city says anyone who pre-purchased tickets to the Fair should address a refund with the operator.