Arlington cold case murder suspect released from jail

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The Brief North Texas real estate agent Mayra Velasquez was released from jail on a $450,000 bond after being charged with the 2012 cold case murder of her friend, Irasema Chavez. Investigators say newly analyzed DNA from a blood droplet at the 2012 crime scene and a discarded fork linked Velasquez to the stabbing, though her defense attorney strongly disputes the police's conclusions. Arlington police state they are convinced Velasquez acted alone and are not seeking other suspects, but the motive for the killing remains undetermined.



A North Texas real estate agent charged in a cold case murder has been was released from jail on bond.

Arlington Cold Case Murder

What's new:

Mayra Velasquez, who is charged with capital murder, was released on Wednesday morning after posting her $450,000 bond.

Her attorney said she’ll wear an ankle monitor and must remain in Dallas or Tarrant counties while awaiting trial.







The backstory:

Valasquez was arrested on July 16 for the 2012 murder of her friend, 32-year-old Irasema Chavez.

Chavez was found dead in her apartment near South Collins Street and East Timber View Lane. She had been stabbed more than 100 times.

In 2012, Arlington police shared photos from a security camera that showed someone in baggy clothing entering Chavez’s apartment on the night before the murder, but they were never able to identify a suspect.

Investigators said they’ve now linked Velasquez to the crime with DNA from both a fresh drop of blood at the crime scene, genetic testing, and a discarded plastic fork from her trash.

Police are still working to determine a motive but said they are convinced Valasquez is their suspect. They are not looking for anyone else.

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The other side:

Valasquez’s attorney claims she’s been wrongly accused and said the conclusions police have made are flawed.

"I think they jumped the gun and that they have overlooked some of the critical issues," Attorney Frank Seller said. "Blood dries fast. Blood dries within minutes, certainly within an hour. And the fact that over 10 hours later they're saying that there is a glistening drop of blood that's still wet, that tells us right away that I'm not even convinced it's blood."

He also pointed to the security video that he said appears to show a male, rather than his client.

Valasquez has no prior criminal history, her attorney said.

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