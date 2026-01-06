Friends of Dallas rapper killed in shootout say he loved giving back to community

The Brief Dallas rapper Zequirie "ZeeTheWizard" Fields died after a New Year’s Day nightclub parking lot shootout. Friends say Fields was known for community work, including organizing a holiday toy drive days earlier. No arrests have been made, and police have not released details about the motive or suspects.



No one has been arrested, and Dallas police have not said much about what led to a shootout that resulted in the death of local rapper Zeethewizard.

Just before Christmas, however, FOX 4 reported about something the artist was involved in — a holiday toy drive.

Who was Zeethewizard?

Zecqurie Fields, also known as artist Zeethewizard

Those close to Zecqurie Fields, known to some by his rap handle Zeethewizard, say that even more than music, he loved giving back to his community.

A social media video shared with FOX 4 shows a passionate Fields coaching the city boy's basketball team.

Years ago, Terrence Randolph was Fields’ Cedar Crest Comets football coach. Randolph’s kids grew up with Fields, who wore jersey number one. Randolph, who described Fields as an "amazing young man," says that was not by accident.

Cedar Crest Comets, with Fields on far right

"They knew he was the one," Randolph said.

Terreon Randolph, a friend of Fields', described him as a "great guy."

"Very genuine. Did whatever he could to help anybody. His heart was always in the right place," Terreon said.

Dallas rapper gave back to community

Zecqurie Fields

Tuesday, FOX 4 realized Fields was a part of recent reporting at a holiday toy drive event, days before Christmas. Fields and the rap collective New Dallas organized thousands of toys to be given away to kids in the city.

"His heart was always in the right place," Terreon said. "He always did whatever he could for anybody."

NYE Dallas nightclub shootout

What we know:

Fields was one of five people struck during a shootout in the parking lot of Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Fields died in a hospital on Jan. 5.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if Fields had anything to do with the shooting.

It's not known if police have identified the number of shooters, a motive, or if all five victims were intended targets or possible bystanders.

Dallas PD turned down FOX 4’s request for an interview Tuesday, but in a statement said:

"Detectives across multiple specialized units are working collaboratively to review evidence, analyze video and digital information, and pursue all available leads."

Police have not provided medical updates related to the other shooting victims.