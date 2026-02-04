Free State Fair of Texas admission returning for Dallas ISD teens in 2026, official says

article

Free admission to the State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas ISD teens in 2026 through the city’s Teen All Access Pass program, according to an announcement shared by a Dallas Park Board member.

State Fair of Texas joins Dallas' teen program

Local perspective:

Rudy Karimi, a Parks and Recreation board member representing City Council District 14, posted an email on his Facebook page that he says the board received from the president of the State Fair of Texas, Mitchell Glieber.

In the email it details the fair’s participation in the program, stating that the State Fair of Texas had reviewed information about the Dallas Park & Recreation Department’s Teen All Access Pass and would "happily participate" in the initiative.

What Is the Teen All Access Pass?

Dig deeper:

The program provides free access to participating attractions for eligible Dallas Independent School District students.

The Teen All Access Pass is administered by Dallas Park and Recreation and is designed to provide young students with free or discounted access to cultural, recreational and educational opportunities across the city.

Karimi described the Teen All Access Pass as a "wildly successful" program and said the return of free State Fair admission represents a significant benefit for Dallas teens and their families.

Ticketing details

What they're saying:

In the email, Park and Recreation Director, John D. Jenkins, was credited for providing information and advocating for the program, stating that the State Fair’s ticketing and marketing team would work with Park and Recreation staff to ensure required information is shared in a timely manner.

"We look forward to making this opportunity available to the Dallas teens that participate, and we hope that our participation might lead to increased growth in the overall program," Glieber wrote.

What's next:

FOX 4 has reached out to Dallas ISD for a request to comment.