We're kicking off Free Money Monday here on FOX 4. Today could be your lucky day!

FOX 4 has teamed up with Texas Comptroller's Division of Unclaimed Property to reunite North Texans with funds they don't know they have. Right now the state has more than $3 billion unclaimed cash.

Each week, Steve Noviello will surprise one small business or charity with its missing money. He's also giving you the details to search for your own lost funds.

How did the money get there?

Money is generally turned over to the state when accounts go dormant. Maybe it’s a deposit you forgot about, a refund you were owed or a donation to your organization.

Generally, something as simple as a typo can keep cash from finding its way to the owner. If there’s a spelling error, an outdated address or any clerical error that prevents the cash from coming to you, it has to be turned over to the state.

And once it gets there, it’s nobody’s job to come looking for you. So, Steve Noviello took on the task.

How do I find out if my name or business is on the list? What do I do if it is?

Simply go to claimittexas.org and start searching. It's that easy. You can claim your cash on the website. There is no fee to do so.

