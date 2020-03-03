Free mobile hotspots now available at select Dallas library branches

article

Mobile hotspots are now available to check out at 10 branches of the Dallas Public Library.

The devices give library cardholders free Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices. They can be checked out for 30 days at a time.

“This is going to help everybody out. It’s going to help me look for another job. It’s going to help my kids being able to do their homework. We can all actually chill and watch family time videos and things like that. So, it’ll help us out real good,” said Devin Pryor, who borrowed one of the mobile hotspots on Monday.

The city council unanimously approved the $375,000 purchase last year.

The 900 mobile hotspots are available for checkout at library branches in areas that are considered underserved: Skyline, Pleasant Grove, Branch Prairie Creek, Dallas West, Martin Luther King, Highland Hills, Arcadia Park, Bachman Lake, Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest and Polk Wisdom.

The devices do have content blockers on them to keep people from accessing inappropriate websites.