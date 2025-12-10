How to get FIFA World Cup tickets in Dallas

article

The Brief Dallas is hosting nine matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at AT&T Stadium, including games featuring major teams like Argentina, England, and the Netherlands. The crucial third ticket application phase, the Random Selection Draw, opens Thursday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. CST, allowing applicants to select specific matches and seating areas. Applications for this drawing close on Jan. 13, 2026, with all successful applicants being notified and charged in February.



Wanting to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live in Dallas? It is definitely possible!

Dallas is set to be a major hub for the tournament, hosting nine matches, including highly anticipated games featuring popular national teams like Argentina, England, and the Netherlands at AT&T Stadium.

This means you still have the chance to secure 2026 World Cup tickets and see legendary players, such as Lionel Messi, live at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here is the latest information on how you can still get tickets for the Dallas matches.

Easiest way to get FIFA World Cup tickets in Dallas

What you can do:

If you missed the first two FIFA ticket drawings, don't worry. The third and perhaps most critical drawing is opening soon.

When: The Random Selection Draw opens Thursday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. CST.

How to Apply: You must log in using your FIFA ID credentials at the specified time. It is highly recommended that you create your account before 4 p.m.

Application Link: You can create an account and access the ticket portal HERE.

This third drawing is a significant opportunity because it is the first time that ticket purchasers will be able to know the initial match lineups before applying. You can select exactly which matches you want, the number of tickets, and your preferred seating areas.

Featured article

What to know about purchasing FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

Keep the following rules in mind:

If your application is successful, you will not be notified of the details until February, when your credit card will actually be charged.

If you request tickets to multiple matches on a single application, it may be partially accepted. This means you may receive tickets for some matches but not all.

Drawing applications close on Jan. 13, 2026.

If I miss the official FIFA World Cup ticket draw, can I still purchase tickets?

If you prefer to buy tickets closer to the start of the tournament, or if you miss this drawing, FIFA will release all remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis through its official website. The dates for these final sales phases are typically announced in the months leading up to the opening match.