Dallas pastor to succeed Rev. Jesse Jackson as leader of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

A Dallas pastor will succeed the Reverend Jesse Jackson as leader of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The Reverend Frederick Douglass Haynes III will be formally introduced Sunday at the coalition’s national convention in Chicago.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be there for the transition.

Rev. Haynes III is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

Haynes said he's been a student and follower of Jackson for a long time.

Rev. Jackson is retiring from the civil rights group he started in 1971.

The 81-year-old has been battling Parkinson’s disease, but said he plans to focus on economic justice and peace in the world.