Denton police arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in a high school parking lot.

The shooting happened in the Fred Moore High School parking at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 men shot in high school parking lot, Denton police say

30-year-old Edron Slaughter was killed, and another 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, was critically injured.

Detectives say that multiple people were involved in the shooting.

Investigators say there was an argument and the 26-year-old shot Slaughter. Evidence from the scene leads police to believe that at least two other people opened fire during the incident.

Police arrested 22-year-old Daviune Hardy and 38-year-old Robery Coffey. Both are believed to have shot the 26-year-old.

The 26-year-old is still in the hospital in critical condition.