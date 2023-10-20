Denton shooting: 2 arrested in deadly high school parking lot shooting
DENTON, Texas - Denton police arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in a high school parking lot.
The shooting happened in the Fred Moore High School parking at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
30-year-old Edron Slaughter was killed, and another 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, was critically injured.
Detectives say that multiple people were involved in the shooting.
Investigators say there was an argument and the 26-year-old shot Slaughter. Evidence from the scene leads police to believe that at least two other people opened fire during the incident.
Police arrested 22-year-old Daviune Hardy and 38-year-old Robery Coffey. Both are believed to have shot the 26-year-old.
The 26-year-old is still in the hospital in critical condition.