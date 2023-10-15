2 men shot in high school parking lot, Denton police say

article

Denton police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a high school parking lot early Sunday morning.

The shooting was outside Fred Moore High School on Cross Timbers Street.

Police said they got multiple calls around 2:30 a.m. about shots fired in the school’s parking lot.

When officers got there, they found two adult gunshot victims who were taken to local hospitals.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old male, did not survive.

The second victim, a 26-year-old male, is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still trying to determine a motive. They’re looking for tips to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS.