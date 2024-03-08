Expand / Collapse search

FOX 4's Shannon Murray welcomes baby girl

The Good Day family has grown. Sweet Baby Stella was born earlier this week.

DALLAS - FOX 4 Good Day anchor Shannon Murray and her husband, Chris, welcomed their baby girl this week.

Stella Catherine Nolan was born Tuesday, March 5 at 6:20 a.m. — a very fitting time right in the middle of Good Day.

Image 1 of 7

 

She weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

Stella is scheduled to undergo open-heart surgery soon for a condition diagnosed before birth.

But for now, Shannon said she and the baby are doing well.

Stella already loves her pacifier and is a daddy's girl.

"She has the cutest newborn whimpers and coos and we are absolutely in love and can’t get enough of her," she said.

Congratulations to Shannon and Chris!

