FOX 4’s David Sentendrey welcomes baby girl

Natalie Haddad, David Sentendrey and their newborn daughter, Yuma

DALLAS - We’re thrilled to introduce you to the newest member of the FOX 4 family.

FOX 4 reporter David Sentendrey is a new dad.

He and fellow news reporter, Natalie Haddad, celebrated the birth of their baby girl.

Yuma Noor Haddad Sentendrey was born Monday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.

Her name was inspired by one of David’s favorite songs.

Congratulations, David and Natalie. Yuma is precious!