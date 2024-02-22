FOX 4’s David Sentendrey welcomes baby girl
DALLAS - We’re thrilled to introduce you to the newest member of the FOX 4 family.
FOX 4 reporter David Sentendrey is a new dad.
He and fellow news reporter, Natalie Haddad, celebrated the birth of their baby girl.
Yuma Noor Haddad Sentendrey was born Monday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.
Her name was inspired by one of David’s favorite songs.
Congratulations, David and Natalie. Yuma is precious!