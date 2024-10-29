Fossil Ridge High School student accused of bring gun to school

article

Police confiscated a weapon from a student at Fossil Ridge High School.

The Keller Independent School District confirmed it happened on Monday afternoon at the school in north Fort Worth.

Another student reported a potential firearm on campus, prompting a police investigation.

Students were placed on a "classroom hold" as officers searched for the weapon.

They confiscated it from a student and took that student into custody.

No details about that student or what charges they may face were released.

Keller ISD said the hold was lifted, and classes returned to normal afterward.

No one was hurt.