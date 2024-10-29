Expand / Collapse search

Fossil Ridge High School student accused of bring gun to school

By
Published  October 29, 2024 9:38am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police confiscated a weapon from a student at Fossil Ridge High School.

The Keller Independent School District confirmed it happened on Monday afternoon at the school in north Fort Worth. 

Another student reported a potential firearm on campus, prompting a police investigation.

Students were placed on a "classroom hold" as officers searched for the weapon.

They confiscated it from a student and took that student into custody.

Featured

Keller ISD, nonprofit launch fundraiser to pay student lunch debt to avoid 'alternative meals'
article

Keller ISD, nonprofit launch fundraiser to pay student lunch debt to avoid 'alternative meals'

Keller ISD tells FOX 4 the lunch debt is already at $37,000 with just a few months into the school year.

No details about that student or what charges they may face were released.

Keller ISD said the hold was lifted, and classes returned to normal afterward.

No one was hurt.