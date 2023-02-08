Fort Worth’s new city hall will cost an additional $50M
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth is looking at a higher price tag for its new city hall building.
The city is renovating the former Pier 1 tower.
The cost is now up $50 million more than originally planned as the city plans for more staff and for unexpected repairs.
The total estimated cost for the project is a little more than $230 million.
The building is expected to be completed early next year.