Fort Worth’s new city hall will cost an additional $50M

Fort Worth is looking at a higher price tag for its new city hall building.

The city is renovating the former Pier 1 tower.

The cost is now up $50 million more than originally planned as the city plans for more staff and for unexpected repairs.

The total estimated cost for the project is a little more than $230 million.

The building is expected to be completed early next year.