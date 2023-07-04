Fort Worth's Fourth: What you need to know

Panther Island Pavilion is ready to go for Tuesday night's Fort Worth's Fourth.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to the banks of the Trinity to celebrate with music, fireworks and beautiful scenery.

The City encourages people to arrive early and to bring blankets or chairs.

Related article

Hours and Activities

Gates open at 5 p.m. and there will be plenty to do once you get inside.

Kids activities and the swim area will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be free attractions like face painting, inflatables, water slides, a zip line and plenty of food and drinks.

Trey & The Tritones will perform on the Waterfront Stage at 6 p.m. followed by Coffey Anderson at 8:05.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and is expected to wrap up by 10 p.m.

Parking

Several lots are available for people to park.

The main lot is at 395 Purcey Street in Fort Worth, but there will be others off of North Main Street available.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

Parking will cost $20 per car.

Safety Measures

The City of Fort Worth is taking extra safety measures after a grass fire last year forced the fireworks show to stop early.

Fort Worth has watered the area for a month to keep things from being as dry as they were last year.

They also brought sand to put out and sparks.

Live Stream

If you are unable to attend Fort Worth's Fourth, but would still like to watch the fireworks show you can do so on Fox4News.com or the FOX 4 YouTube channel.