Fort Worth's Panther Island Pavilion prepping for July Fourth goers

The Panther Island Pavilion is nearing a full July 4th transformation where it’s expected tens of thousands of people will flock to celebrate Independence Day Tuesday. Fireworks of course are on tap, and the river is a main attraction.

"If you bring your raft or innertube, you can jump into the river. There are two bands tomorrow. She can watch from an innertube in the water," said Matt Oliver with the Tarrant Area Water District.

Last year’s show was cut short because of fire safety concerns. This go round, they’re hopeful that won’t be an issue with drought conditions not as severe and some changes, including sand under the pyro platforms.

Fireworks Forecast: Will the weather cooperate on Monday and Tuesday?

"It’s almost like a little sand bed under those things that are there. That’s exactly what it is. They bring about 40 yards of sand, and that’s what they’re putting," Oliver said. "They are so sparks hit the sand before they hit the grass."

Coolers are not allowed, but you can bring water bottles and even refill them at watering stations.

Featured article

Meantime, MedStar is reiterating safety tips for family celebrations in general, including checking hoses on gas grills for cracks or leaks, life preservers while boating, first aid kits and plenty of water.

"The Fort Worth Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion is expecting as many as 90,000 revelers. Tents are allowed up until it’s time for the show," Oliver said. "You can bring tents, and I believe it’s from around 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., they have shade structures. You can get your spots. And as the sun comes down and that last band plays, we asked people to take those down as not to block the views for the fireworks show."