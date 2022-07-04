Fourth of July fireworks shows Fort Worth ends early due to grass fire

People spent several hours in the heat in Fort Worth enjoying the festival atmosphere for Fort Worth’s Fourth. Most were waiting for the main event – the fireworks show.

The annual event at Panther Island Pavilion drew an estimated crowd of about 75,000 people.

For the past 14 years, the company Extreme Pyrotechnics has put on the fireworks show at the end of the festival. This year, the owners decided to retire so there was a new show from Magic in the Sky. It was advertised as the largest in North Texas.

But the show didn’t go off as smoothly as expected. It ended early because of a grass fire along the bank of the Trinity River.

Organizers said they had been watering the area down for weeks to try to prevent dry patches that could end up as unintended fire fuel.

Before the show, there was plenty of fun activities for families such as face painting, bounce houses, zip lines and, of course, tubing in the river.

FOX 4 talked to 8-year-old Milady McZick on a quick swim break. She took a moment to model her summer fashion.

"A little bit crazy because I never swam in a river," she said. "I have a variety of colors with a glittery heart in the middle."

But even with plenty of cool water to go around, EMTs were stationed throughout the park prepared to handle a multitude of heat-related illnesses.

"You also have on both sides of the river first aid stations so if somebody is feeling like they’re getting kind of hot, they just kind of need to get in the shade and cool off. There’s a first aid station again on both sides of the river," said Matt Oliver, a spokesman for the event.

Fort Worth took the lead as head of security for the event following Monday morning's mass shooting at a parade in Illinois.

RELATED: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area Fourth of July parade

"Security obviously is paramount, right. It’s the most important thing for this event. Going into the planning, I mean it’s a local, regional and federal partnership," said Matt Oliver with the Tarrant Regional Water District, the organization that puts on the event. "There’s different gates people can come into. There’s security at every single one of those gates. For security reasons, and this isn’t just this year, there’s no coolers that are allowed."

While people couldn’t bring a cooler, they could bring in a sealed water bottle. There were free water filling stations on both sides of the river.

Yessenia Rodriguez lives in Fort Worth, but this was her first time attending the event. Despite the heat, she said it was worth it.

"It’s pretty hot," she said. "We’re willing to take the heat. It’s worth it. Texas is worth it."