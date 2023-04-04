Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth Zoo's baby elephant makes public debut

Fort Worth Zoo's new baby elephant makes public debut

FORT WORTH, Texas - The newest member of the Fort Worth Zoo, a baby Asian elephant named Travis, made his first public appearance on Tuesday.

Travis, who was born on Feb. 23, had been kept behind the scenes with his mom Belle and grandmother Rasha since his birth.

The 1-month-old elephant calf, who now weighs 345 pounds, appeared in the main yard of Elephant Springs Tuesday. He walked near the water, laid down in a bed of hay and received a dust bath.

Fort Worth Zoo guests can see Travis the elephant every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travis is the fifth Asian elephant born at the Fort Worth Zoo.