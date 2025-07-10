Fort Worth Zoo hatches critically endangered gharial crocodiles

Image 1 of 11 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Zoo)

The Brief The Fort Worth Zoo successfully hatched two critically endangered gharial crocodiles this summer. This marks the third consecutive year of gharial hatchlings at the zoo, making it the only institution in North America to achieve this. The new hatchlings are genetically significant, contributing to the diversification of the species' gene pool in managed care.



The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating a significant conservation achievement after successfully hatching two critically endangered gharial crocodiles this summer, marking the third consecutive year of hatchlings for the species. This makes the Fort Worth Zoo the only institution in North America to have produced multiple offspring of gharials and to have done so for three years in a row.

New Crocodile Hatchlings

Big picture view:

The two new hatchlings, which emerged on June 5 and June 11, are the result of nearly 15 years of dedicated effort to breed the species and diversify its gene pool. Gharials are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to threats like habitat destruction, pollution, and river fragmentation.

What they're saying:

"To have continued success for a third year in a row means that, in addition to having more of these beautiful and imperiled crocodiles for the future of the species, we are able to further refine our breeding, incubation, and hatchling husbandry techniques as each year informs us more and more," said Vicky Poole, associate curator of ectotherms at the Fort Worth Zoo.

The hatchlings originated from eggs laid by a female whose genes are not yet widely represented among gharials in managed care, which helps in diversifying the genetic pool of the species.

About Gharials

Gharials are one of the largest crocodilian species, recognized by their long, thin snouts, which are ideal for hunting fish. While the new hatchlings are currently just over 12 inches long, they will grow rapidly. Male gharials can reach up to 16 feet in length and weigh nearly 1,500 pounds, with females being slightly smaller.

The Zoo's gharial habitat, located in the Museum of Living Art, was designed in 2010 with specific features to promote breeding success, including regulated water temperatures, gently sloped waterfronts for easy access, and heated sand for egg-laying.

What's next:

The new hatchlings, along with those from 2023 and 2024, will remain behind the scenes for close monitoring. The Zoo is in the early planning stages of creating a public gharial hatchling habitat for future viewing by guests.