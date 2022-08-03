Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said

article

A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth.

Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago.

On Tuesday, he called to say he wanted his jewelry back. He then showed up at her house with his girlfriend to retrieve the items.

The woman allegedly fired shots at both the man and his girlfriend. He was hit and died at the hospital.

Police have not yet identified either person involved.

It’s not clear how they knew each other.