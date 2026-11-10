Trackdown: 3 persons of interest identified in Deep Ellum Halloween shooting on Elm Street

The Brief Dallas Police are seeking the public's help in identifying three individuals connected to one of the three fatal shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night. The three individuals are seen fleeing after the shooting on Elm Street. Police say 20-year-old Isaiah Boling was shot and killed while defending his sister. Four people died during the shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, and more were sent to the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Sgt. Boz Rojas.



Three people seen running away from one of the fatal Halloween shootings in Deep Ellum have been identified as persons of interest, and Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding them.

Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

What we know:

Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott, 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin, 25-year-old Anthony McCleary, and 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

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One suspect in connection to the shooting on Main Street has been arrested. David Yancy turned himself in to authorities last week after seeing surveillance footage of himself on FOX 4's ‘Trackdown’.

Yancy's arrest came after federal authorities launched Operation Deep Cover, a safety push specific to Deep Ellum, following the shootings.

Elm Street shooting persons of interest

Dig deeper:

Dallas Police are searching for three individuals seen fleeing from the shooting scene on Elm Street in Deep Ellum on Halloween night.

In the video, a large crowd of people flee after hearing gunshots. The three persons of interest are seen fleeing as well, after the main crowd of people had fled the scene.

The first person, a black male, is seen wearing a gray jacket and blue pants with white shoes. The second person, a black female, has pink hair and is wearing a white dress, and is running next to the first person.

The third person, a black male, is seen running behind the first two people. He's wearing a black coat with brown fur liner, as well as a mask on top of his head.

Local perspective:

The Elm Street shooting led to the death of 20-year-old Isaiah Boling, who was unarmed. Dallas Police Det. Cayce Shelton says Boling was protecting his younger sister when he was shot and killed.

"Somebody grabbed his younger sister, and he addressed it as a big brother. He addressed it and during that little verbal altercation somebody pulled out a gun and just murdered him," Shelton said. "They shot him — it went from disrespect to his sister to him getting murdered."

Boling leaves behind two young children. His mother, Flora Perez, encouraged anyone with information about his death to come forward.

"If you know something, say something. It's not about snitching, it's not about nothing. We can't save his life, but we can help get justice for him. We all can."

Isaiah Boling, 20

What they're saying:

Shelton believes the video footage is clear enough that the three individuals are identifiable.

"I think it's clear enough where if you know these individuals, you're going to recognize them and hopefully do the right thing," Shelton said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these three persons of interest or any of the other shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween is asked to contact Sgt. Boz Rojas with the Dallas Police Department at boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov or at (214) 671-3598.