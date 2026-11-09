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Plano motorcyclist killed after collision near Collin College

By
FOX 4
Plano
Published November 9, 2026 8:21 PM CST
Published November 9, 2026 8:21 PM CST

The Brief

    • Plano police say a motorcyclist was killed on Monday after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of Jupiter Road and East Spring Creek Parkway.
    • An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Jupiter Road when it struck an SUV attempting to turn south onto Jupiter Road.
    • The motorcyclist was identified as 20-year-old Dameon Nyoni. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle near Collin College on Monday.

What we know:

On November 9 at around 2:40 p.m., the Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Jupiter Road and East Spring Creek Parkway.

Initial reports indicated a crash occurred between a motorcycle and an SUV, with the motorcycle driver suffering serious injuries.

Plano Fire-Rescue attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 20-year-old Dameon Nyoni, a Plano resident.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Jupiter Road. 

As it was approaching the south entrance of Collin College-Spring Creek Campus, a Chevrolet Trax attempted to turn south onto Jupiter Road from Sewell Drive and was struck by the motorcycle.

Speed is not a factor in the collision.

Plano Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department.

PlanoCrime and Public Safety