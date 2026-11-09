Plano motorcyclist killed after collision near Collin College
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle near Collin College on Monday.
What we know:
On November 9 at around 2:40 p.m., the Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Jupiter Road and East Spring Creek Parkway.
Initial reports indicated a crash occurred between a motorcycle and an SUV, with the motorcycle driver suffering serious injuries.
Plano Fire-Rescue attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 20-year-old Dameon Nyoni, a Plano resident.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Jupiter Road.
As it was approaching the south entrance of Collin College-Spring Creek Campus, a Chevrolet Trax attempted to turn south onto Jupiter Road from Sewell Drive and was struck by the motorcycle.
Speed is not a factor in the collision.
Plano Police say their investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department.