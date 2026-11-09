Plano motorcyclist killed after collision near Collin College

The Brief Plano police say a motorcyclist was killed on Monday after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of Jupiter Road and East Spring Creek Parkway. An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Jupiter Road when it struck an SUV attempting to turn south onto Jupiter Road. The motorcyclist was identified as 20-year-old Dameon Nyoni. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Plano police say a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle near Collin College on Monday.

What we know:

On November 9 at around 2:40 p.m., the Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Jupiter Road and East Spring Creek Parkway.

Initial reports indicated a crash occurred between a motorcycle and an SUV, with the motorcycle driver suffering serious injuries.

Plano Fire-Rescue attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 20-year-old Dameon Nyoni, a Plano resident.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Jupiter Road.

As it was approaching the south entrance of Collin College-Spring Creek Campus, a Chevrolet Trax attempted to turn south onto Jupiter Road from Sewell Drive and was struck by the motorcycle.

Speed is not a factor in the collision.

Plano Police say their investigation remains ongoing.