Fort Worth Walmart parking lot stabbing leaves 1 hospitalized

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The Brief One person was hospitalized after a stabbing Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a West Fort Worth Walmart Supercenter. Fort Worth police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. and quickly took a suspect into custody. The identities of those involved, the motive for the attack, and the current condition of the victim have not yet been released.



One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a Fort Worth Walmart parking lot.

What we know:

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Clifford Street, on the west side of the city.

Fort Worth police found one person with stab wounds. That person was taken to the hospital.

A suspect was also taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any names or said anything about the motive for the stabbing.

The condition of the victim is also unknown.