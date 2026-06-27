Fort Worth Walmart parking lot stabbing leaves 1 hospitalized
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FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a Fort Worth Walmart parking lot.
What we know:
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Clifford Street, on the west side of the city.
Fort Worth police found one person with stab wounds. That person was taken to the hospital.
A suspect was also taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released any names or said anything about the motive for the stabbing.
The condition of the victim is also unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department, incident reports and photographers at the scene.