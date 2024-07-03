Fort Worth woman accused of murdering man, dumping body in plastic storage container

article

A woman was charged with murder after the body of a man was found in a plastic storage container in Northwest Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police arrested 51-year-old Tisha Hulsey on Monday.

They believe she killed 52-year-old Dwight Hood of Lancaster.

His body was found on June 5 in a storage container that was dumped on the road leading to a natural gas site.

Police would not elaborate on the relationship between Hulsey and Hood.

They also haven’t commented on a possible motive or said why Hulsey is suspected.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not yet determined Hood’s cause of death.