Fort Worth theology professor charged with possession of child pornography

article

A professor of theology and librarian at the Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University has been federally charged after he was accused of storing pornographic images of toddlers on his work computer.

Charles Kilby Bellinger, 62, was arrested on Oct. 4.

TCU tells FOX 4 he was not an employee of the university since the divinity school is a separate unit. A Brite Divinity School spokesperson said Bellinger was fired shortly after they learned about the allegations.

An investigation began after TCU's IT staff reported they found pornographic images with file names, including "infant" and "toddler" on Bellinger's work computer.

Featured article

Investigators also found multiple sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent minors on a hard drive and an SD card which were removed from his office.

Multiple encrypted devices were seized from a locked safe in his office.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.