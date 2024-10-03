Fort Worth theology professor arrested on child pornography charge

article

A Fort Worth theology professor and librarian was arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography.

Charles Bellinger, 62, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant at his Arlington home and at his office on the TCU main campus in Fort Worth.

Bellinger was an employee of Brite Divinity School as a professor of theology and librarian. However, TCU tells FOX 4 he was not an employee of the university since the divinity school is a separate unit.

A Brite Divinity School spokesperson said Bellinger was fired shortly after they learned about the allegations.

"The behavior outlined in the criminal complaint against Charles Bellinger, a former faculty member, is repugnant and the antithesis of our values and mission," the spokesperson said. "We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are grateful for their service in protecting children from abuse of any kind. We keep in our prayers all of those hurt by this horrific situation, especially the children."

Bellinger was released from the Tarrant County jail after posting a $30,000 bond.