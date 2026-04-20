3 arrested for Fort Worth teen’s drive-by shooting death, motive remains unclear

The Brief Three suspects have been arrested and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Prince Washington during an April drive-by shooting in Fort Worth. Surveillance and city cameras helped investigators identify the vehicle and shooters, leading to arrests in Fort Worth and Collin County. The motive remains unknown. The victim's family says the high school student was not known to have any enemies.



Police in Fort Worth are trying to determine why a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed. While they have three suspects in custody, the motive is still a mystery.

What we know:

Fort Worth police arrested three men – 20-year-old Cesar Horton, 19-year-old Kamron Lampkin, and 17-year-old Todaireyun Clark – for the murder of 15-year-old Prince Washington.

The South Hills High School sophomore died during a drive-by shooting outside his home on Glenbrook Lane in the early morning hours of April 2.

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Dig deeper:

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a neighbor’s security camera and city Flock cameras provided homicide investigators with key evidence that led to the arrests.

The affidavit identifies Horton as the driver of a red or maroon Honda sedan. It states "the front right passenger, identified as Todaireyun Clark, exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots toward 6712 Glenbrook Lane. Video surveillance also captured a second muzzle flash and audio indicates a second firearm being discharged."

Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said investigators were focused on the three suspects early on. The affidavit describes how the SWAT team, working with the department’s real time crime center, showed up at an address where all were believed to be hours after the murder, but they somehow slipped out of a back door.

"Two of them actually, I don’t know if they were trying to hide out or get away, but we caught two of them in a nearby county, and the other individual we arrested just recently here in Fort Worth," Calzada said.

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What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is still unclear. Police also don’t know if the suspects knew the victim.

"We’re trying to figure out was somebody mad at him? We don’t have those clues yet. Right now it’s just a senseless murder," Calzada said.

In the days following the fatal shooting, FOX 4 spoke to the victim’s father. James Washington described his son, Prince, as a student athlete and good kid who was not known to have enemies. Nor did he himself.

Officials noted that the investigation remains active and emphasized the importance of community cooperation in addressing gun violence.