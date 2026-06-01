McKinney Apex Centre drowning claims child’s life
McKINNEY, Texas - A child died at the Apex Centre in McKinney over the weekend.
What we know:
The city of McKinney said the drowning happened on Saturday at the water park on Alma Road.
Officials would only confirm that the drowning involved a child. However, posts on social media identified the victim as 9-year-old Amani Edward.
What they're saying:
"This past weekend, our community experienced a profound tragedy. We are devastated by the loss of life of a child at the Apex Centre water park on Saturday, May 30. Our thoughts are with the child’s family, loved ones, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event," the city said in a statement.
What we don't know:
McKinney officials did not share any details about what happened, saying the drowning is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of McKinney and a GoFundMe post for the victim.