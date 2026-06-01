McKinney Apex Centre drowning claims child’s life

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The Brief A child died following a drowning incident on Saturday, May 30, at the Apex Centre water park in McKinney. While city officials only confirmed the victim was a child, social media reports indicate it was a 9-year-old girl. McKinney officials have not released details on how the incident occurred, stating that the investigation is ongoing.



A child died at the Apex Centre in McKinney over the weekend.

What we know:

The city of McKinney said the drowning happened on Saturday at the water park on Alma Road.

Officials would only confirm that the drowning involved a child. However, posts on social media identified the victim as 9-year-old Amani Edward.

What they're saying:

"This past weekend, our community experienced a profound tragedy. We are devastated by the loss of life of a child at the Apex Centre water park on Saturday, May 30. Our thoughts are with the child’s family, loved ones, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event," the city said in a statement.

What we don't know:

McKinney officials did not share any details about what happened, saying the drowning is still under investigation.