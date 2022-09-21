Fort Worth student stabbed in fight at Boswell High School
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Boswell High School student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in school on Wednesday.
The Fort Worth school in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD went into a hold, with students kept in their classroom while police investigated.
Boswell High principal Nika Davis says the fight broke out just after 1 p.m.
In a letter to parents, Davis said the fight was between two students and one was stabbed with "what looks like a small kitchen [steak] knife."
The student's injuries are not life-threatening.
The other student was taken into custody by police.
Boswell High School continued classes after getting the go-ahead from police.
An update with more information is expected to be released later Wednesday.