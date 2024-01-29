Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo honors military members, first responders

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is honoring members of the military and veterans.

There was also a moment to honor the first responders who conducted rescues after a hotel explosion earlier this month.

Monday’s show at Dickies Arena honored the group of first responders that responded to this month’s explosion at the Sandman Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth on Jan. 8.

The explosion, which started in a restaurant in the building’s basement, injured 21 people.

First responders on the scene pulled people out of the building in the crucial minutes after the explosion.

Nobody was killed, but a female restaurant employee suffered serious burns and had to be treated at Parkland Hospital’s ICU burn unit in Dallas.

Several first responders from Fort Worth fire, police and other agencies were on hand for the ceremony.

"It was our opportunity to lift up those men and women from the fire department, the police department, city marshals, MedStar," said Matt Brockman with the stock show. "They did an awesome job. I was blown away how quickly and how effectively they responded to that crisis."

Monday was also military appreciation night. Active and retired members of the armed services and their immediate families received free tickets to the events.

"The way that this city and the state of Texas supports our military is unlike any other. It’s really what drove us to come back here," said Beau Hufstetler, commanding officer at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will last until Feb. 3.