'Leadfoot' named grand champion at 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

There were some emotional moments Friday when the grand champion steer was selected at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

With a tap, the 2024 grand champion steer was selected. He’s a 1,324-pound white European cross affectionately named ‘Leadfoot.’

His emotional exhibitor is 17-year-old high school junior Elli Bezner from Dalhart, Texas.

"I showed him a lot of times this summer, probably three times. And each time I’ve shown him, he’s got like third overall, or first in his class, but never won the whole show. My dad and I always knew he’s special and thought someday he might accomplish what we wanted to," Bezner said.

The tears, hugs, and excitement punctuate a near lifelong journey. Bezner has been showing at the stock show and rodeo since she was in third grade.

"A lot of excitement, a lot of hard work. I get home from school and I go to the barn every day and wash and dry him. I don’t go to basketball games. I spend a lot of my time at the barn," she added.

Winning runs in the family, as Bezner’s dad is a former champion exhibitor.

"I had the opportunity to win this show in 1991, and it’s been something my family has always strived to do," Bezner’s father, Stephen, said.

The steer got its name by having something in common with its owner.

"Last year, when I got him, he was pretty ornery. I got him the day after I got my driver’s license. My dad said I had a lead foot and so did he. So that’s always been his name," the teen explained.

From here, it’s onto the annual junior sale of champions, where the 2023 winning steer fetched a prize bid of $440,000.