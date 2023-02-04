Steer named 'Snoop Dog' wins grand championship at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

article

A 15-year-old from Canyon, south of Amarillo, won the 2023 Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, along with her steer, Snoop Dog.

Sadie Wampler and Snoop Dog outclassed nearly 1,500 competitors.

READ MORE: Missing dog reunited with family 8 years later: ‘I think he really remembers us’

Snoop Dog sold for $440,000, which set a new record.

Last year's grand champion steer sold for $310,000.