Fort Worth shooting: 2 hospitalized after car crash and shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a car crash and shooting that injured two people in southwest Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

It happened just before noon on Friday near the intersection of Whitfield Avenue and Inverness Avenue, near a church parking lot.

Video from SKY 4 shows crime scene tape around a black car that was pinned between a tree and a white pickup truck. About a dozen traffic cones surrounded the vehicles, presumably marking evidence.

So far, police have only said their gun violence unit is investigating.

MedStar officials said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth police have not yet released any details about what happened.

It’s not clear if this was a road rage shooting or a targeted attack.

There’s no word yet on a suspect.