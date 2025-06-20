Fort worth shooting: 1 injured in FedEx parking lot shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief One person was shot and critically injured in a FedEx parking lot on Village Creek Road in south Fort Worth early Friday morning. Police believe the shooting occurred after an argument between the suspect and the victim, who was hit in the torso. A possible suspect is in police custody, but their identity has not yet been released.



One person was injured in a shooting in south Fort Worth early Friday morning.

Village Creek Road Shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth officers were called to a parking lot outside a FedEx building on Village Creek Road, not far from Highway 287, for a shooting just after 4:30 a.m.

Police believe there was an argument between the suspect and the victim. Shots were fired shortly after.

The victim was hit in the torso and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A possible suspect is in police custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect.