Fort worth shooting: 1 injured in FedEx parking lot shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting in south Fort Worth early Friday morning.
Village Creek Road Shooting
What we know:
Fort Worth officers were called to a parking lot outside a FedEx building on Village Creek Road, not far from Highway 287, for a shooting just after 4:30 a.m.
Police believe there was an argument between the suspect and the victim. Shots were fired shortly after.
The victim was hit in the torso and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A possible suspect is in police custody.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the suspect.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.