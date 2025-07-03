15-year-old girl injured in shooting at Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 15-year-old girl was shot in south Fort Worth on Wednesday night.
What we know:
It happened around 9 p.m. at a home on Prairie Wind Trail near Interstate 35W and Sycamore School Road.
Police said a group of teenagers and young adults was at the home, and there was some sort of altercation before shots were fired.
The girl was reportedly shot in the hip and has a head injury from the altercation. She is expected to recover.
No arrests have been made.
Featured
What we don't know:
Police are still working to identify the shooting and determine a motive.
They did not release any information about who they are looking for.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department and gathered from a supervisor at the crime scene.