15-year-old girl injured in shooting at Fort Worth home

article

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting at a home in south Fort Worth. Police said a group of people arrived at the house. There was an altercation and shots were fired. The suspects fled after the shooting and are still at large.



A 15-year-old girl was shot in south Fort Worth on Wednesday night.

What we know:

It happened around 9 p.m. at a home on Prairie Wind Trail near Interstate 35W and Sycamore School Road.

Police said a group of teenagers and young adults was at the home, and there was some sort of altercation before shots were fired.

The girl was reportedly shot in the hip and has a head injury from the altercation. She is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Police are still working to identify the shooting and determine a motive.

They did not release any information about who they are looking for.