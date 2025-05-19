Fort Worth Shooting: Man injured during robbery attempt

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during an attempted robbery just east of downtown Fort Worth.

What we know:

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of E. 4th Street.

Police said they got a call about a man who was shot in the abdomen.

He told officers that several suspects approached him and attempted to rob him. That’s when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department’s robbery and gun violence units are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No description of the suspects was released.