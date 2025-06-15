Fort Worth shooting: Victim shot in passenger seat of vehicle

The Brief 1 person was critically injured in a Fort Worth shooting on Saturday morning. The victim was sitting in car at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made.



Fort Worth police are looking for suspects after a person was shot while sitting inside a car.

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers in the northwest division responded to a shooting call at W. Long Ave. and Azle Ave on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 3:37 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that a person sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle had been shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Fort Worth police said the victim is not expected to survive.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made.

Fort Worth Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.