Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 man dead

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the Station 3700 Apartments on Post Oak Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a stairwell who had been shot. He died at the scene.

A person of interest was detained.

Police have not yet released any details about the victim or the person of interest.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.