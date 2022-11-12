Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead.
A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting.
Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in the West Meadowbrook area. He did not survive.
Police believe they know who the shooter is, but they have not yet made an arrest.
The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.