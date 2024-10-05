Fort Worth shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured at apartment complex

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Fort Worth police are looking for suspects in a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Saturday morning.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Las Vegas Trail, near Camp Bowie W Boulevard, for the shooting.

Investigators say a group of men were involved in an altercation at the location. The suspect in the shooting then left the area and came back with another man. Both men had guns.

The men shot two people before running from the scene.

One man was killed and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.