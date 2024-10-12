Fort Worth shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured after suspect shoots into crowd near La Gran Plaza

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting near La Gran Plaza in south Fort Worth.

Police say shortly after 2 a.m. there was an altercation involving a large group of people at 4200 South Freeway.

Someone then shot into the crowd, killing one person and injuring another.

The injured person is said to be in critical condition.

Police have not given a description of the suspected shooter.

The shooting is currently under investigation.