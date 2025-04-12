Fort Worth shooting: Man killed in fast-food parking lot

The Brief Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. A man was found with multiple apparent gunshot wounds on Friday night. No suspects have been arrested.



What we know:

Police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1400 block of Eastchase Parkway on Friday night.

Officers found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspects in custody in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim in the shooting has not been identified.

No information has been released about the suspect in the shooting.