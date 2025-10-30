Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 injured, FOX 4 reporter shaken
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was hurt in a shooting in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon. FOX 4’s Dionne Anglin and her photographer happened to be at the same gas station when the gunfire rang out.
Fort Worth Shooting
What we know:
It happened just before 3 p.m. at a Chevron station in the 1000 block of Bridgewood Drive.
Fort Worth police said two males were talking at the gas station near the gas pump when an unknown male came around the building and started shooting.
One of the males suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
No one else was hurt.
What they're saying:
Dionne and her photographer, Kevin Staples, were at the same gas station at the time. They were shaken up but not injured.
"I recall seeing a man moving around quickly or jumping around in the street here on Bridgewood Drive. We also saw a vehicle speeding away. At that point, I put my head down and shouted, ‘Go! Drive! Let’s get out of here!’" she said. "It all happened so very quickly."
After they were a safe distance away, they called 911 and answered all the dispatcher’s questions.
Later, they returned to get video of the police investigating the crime scene.
What we don't know:
The suspect in the shooting has not yet been arrested or identified.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and FOX 4 reporter Dionne Anglin.