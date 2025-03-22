Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth shooting: Victim found in alley, pronounced dead

Published  March 22, 2025 8:16am CDT
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • Police were called to Covert Avenue for a deadly shooting Saturday morning.
    • A victim was found in an alley with a gunshot wound.
    • No suspects are in custody at this time.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Covert Avenue shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 2600 block of Covert Avenue in the South Hills neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers found a victim in an alley with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

Police say the circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth Police.


 

