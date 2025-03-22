Fort Worth shooting: Victim found in alley, pronounced dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
Covert Avenue shooting
What we know:
Police were called to the 2600 block of Covert Avenue in the South Hills neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. for a shooting.
Officers found a victim in an alley with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.
What we don't know:
Police say the circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth Police.