Fort Worth shooting: Fight leads to 2 deaths at home

article

The Brief Two people died after a shooting at a Fort Worth home Sunday night. Investigators believe the incident occurred during a fight, and police gang units were at the scene. Homicide detectives are actively working to identify and arrest suspects in the shooting.



A fight escalated into a shooting at a Fort Worth home Sunday night that left two people dead, according to police.

Fort Worth deadly shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fort Worth Shooting (Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting call in the front yard of a home in the 8400 block of Asheville Lane around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers found two men who had been shot.

One victim died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a fight outside the home. Police said two victims were initially involved in an argument that escalated. During this altercation, the second victim reportedly pulled out a rifle and fired at the first victim. The two men then struggled over the rifle.

At that point, a separate suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking both victims. The suspect fled the scene with the second victim and a witness. However, officers stopped the car shortly after the suspect dropped off the second victim at the hospital.

Police detained the suspect, the witness, and a third person for questioning. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, and police gang unit officers were also at the scene.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the shooting are limited. The identities of both victims have not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.