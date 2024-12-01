Fort Worth shooting: 1 killed in deadly shooting in north Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on N. Beach Street, near Longstraw Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a person had been shot.
They were later pronounced dead.
Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting.
No information has been given on the victim or any potential suspects in the shooting.
No arrests have been announced.