Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning left one person dead and sent three others to a hospital.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m., in the 2300 block of S. Riverside Drive.

Responding officers found a man and woman who had been shot. Both were taken to area hospitals.

The man was later pronounced dead, while the woman is expected to survive.

Police said two more people showed up at hospitals after being shot. They are both expected to survive.

No further details have been released at police continue their investigation.