1 dead, 3 injured in shooting after fight at Dallas event

article

Dallas police said one person was killed and three others were hospitalized from a shooting that happened after a fight at an event early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., in the 3600 block of Cortez Drive.

Investigators found that four men got into a fight at an event, which then spilled into a nearby alley.

Someone then pulled out a gun and four men were shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three others were taken to a local hospital. Police said one is in critical condition and the other two are stable.

READ MORE: Officer-involved shooting after chase leaves suspect dead, 1 critically injured

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.